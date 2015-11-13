Sangamon CEO students learn social media benefits

SPRINGFIELD- While social media indiscretions may be a hazard for job-seekers, a group of Sangamon County students is holding a presentation on the benefits of social media in building a career.

The 2015-2016 Sangamon CEO class is hosting Chris Carollo, global accounts manager for Linkedin, a business-oriented social media website. The presentation runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at O’Shea Builders at 3401 Constitution Drive in Springfield. It is open to the public.

Carollo is expected to discuss how students can use professional social media to “build (their) personal brand,” and will help students set up their own Linkedin pages.

Sangamon CEO is a collaboration between businesses and school districts in Sangamon County. During a year-long high school course, students study entrepreneurship by meeting for class at area business. The class emphasizes real-world learning and business knowledge, and students use their knowledge to create a real business with real money, including business and marketing plans which they present to bankers at the end of the school year.

To learn more about Sangamon CEO, click here.