Decatur man found guilty of aggravated battery of a child

DECATUR - A Decatur man accused of burning his son with hot water has been found guilty of aggravated battery of a child.

According to court records, Joshua King, 28, was found guilty after a bench trial on November 12, 2015. Authorities say King was arrested in October 2014 after allegedly admitting that he burned his son's hand with hot water for using too much soap, resulting in the child suffering second and third-degree burns.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on December 22, 2015. We will provide more information as it becomes available.