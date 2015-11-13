AG Madigan: Settlement reached with Clinton Landfill, restrictions placed on accepted materials

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has announced that a settlement has been reached with Clinton Landfill Inc. regarding what kinds of materials may be stored there.

According to Madigan, the settlement prohibits the landfill from accepting certain chemical wastes without receiving approval from local government. Additionally, the landfill will not be able to accept PCBs or hazardous levels of manufactured gas plant wastes, and will be required to comply with state environmental regulations.

Madigan also says regular groundwater sampling tests will be performed to ensure that no toxic or otherwise harmful materials or compounds are being released by the landfill.