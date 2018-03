DECATUR - Jobs. Housing. Social Services. The Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Coalition for Veterans' Concerns is hosting a special event at the Decatur Salvation Army Community Center, 229 W. Main Street, to get veterans the help they need. The fourth annual Veterans' Stand Down is open to anyone who needs assistance with jobs, health, housing, or financial aid.

The event is going on from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, November 13.