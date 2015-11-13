American Red Cross, Springfield Fire Department installing free smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD - Volunteers from the Springfield Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and the community will be sharing fire preparedness information and installing free smoke alarms at several homes throughout Springfield on November 14.

Officials say volunteers will travel door-to-door to spread information and install the alarms from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event is part of the nationwide "Home Fire Campaign," which aims to reduce deaths and injuries related to home fires by 25 percent.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.