Ameren Commits $5.3 Million To Gas Control Facility

Decatur – Ameren breaks ground on a new 12,100 square foot gas control facility.

It’s a $5.3 million dollar investment for the company. It will create 20 new jobs and will support as many as 75 other jobs in Decatur and Macon County.

“This state-of-the-art facility will serve as an important link in our efforts to monitor and control the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to Ameren Illinois customers,” said Richard Mark, president of Ameren Illinois. “While at the same time, it reinforces our commitment to grow the Decatur economy by providing jobs and new investment to the community.”

The structure will house Ameren Illinois’ Gas Control Center. The center provides real-time monitoring of Ameren’s natural gas delivery system. It will have a 1,875 square foot control room operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Construction is expected to be completed in late May of 2016. It will be located at 2425 N. Woodford Street in Decatur.

(Pictured: Groundbreaking for a new $5.3 million Ameren gas control facility in Decatur.)