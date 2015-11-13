ISP Trooper finds more than 300 pounds of marijuana in refrigerated trailer

LOGAN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person was arrested Wednesday afternoon after troopers allegedly found more than 300 pounds of marijuana inside of a refrigerated trailer.

Authorities say at about 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a truck tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer northbound on Interstate 55 in Logan County for a Motor Carrier Safety Inspection. Police say the trooper requested and was given consent to search the vehicle during the stop, which revealed a false compartment in the front of the trailer.

ISP officials say a search of the compartment allegedly revealed 377 pounds of marijuana. Authorities say the driver, identified as Salvador Flores, was arrested and brought to Logan County Jail

