Rauner appoints State Representative to IDOA Director position

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced a new director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been named.

Rauner says Illinois State Representative Raymond Poe has been selected as the state Agriculture Department's next director. The Governor's Office says Poe has farmed in Sangamon County his entire life, and has served Illinois as a member of the General Assembly for 20 years.

Poe is also a member of several committees, and is a former president of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau and Lincoln Land Farm Supply.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Agriculture, visit https://www.agr.state.il.us/.