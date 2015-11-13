Edgar County authorities make 6 meth-related arrests

PARIS - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office says six people were arrested in connection with the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine in two separate searches in Paris this week.

Authorities say members of the Edgar County Sheriff's Department, Paris Police Department, and Edgar County Probation Department conducted a search on a home in the 700 block of Elm Street in Paris on November 10. Police say the search allegedly reveals a large amount of methamphetamine, a meth lab, and cash. Four individuals, identified as Michael Skinner, Bobbie Jo Drueke, Trina Cunningham, and Dennis Fiscus Jr., were arrested at the residence.

Additionally, police say they conducted a search on a home in the 400 block of East Monroe Street in Paris on November 12. Authorities say they allegedly found a meth lab and methamphetamine, and took two individuals, identified as Curtis Wilson and Shelly Wilson, into custody.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.