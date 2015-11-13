Chicago man arrested in connection with tollway shooting incident

DOWNERS GROVE - Illinois State Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened on October 19.

ISP officials say during the investigation into the shooting incident on I-294 northbound near Toll Plaza 41 and 159th Street, investigators obtained video surveillance footage and developed leads that were used to identify the alleged shooter as El Rekiko D. King, 36.

Authorities say King was arrested on November 11, and is being charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. King is being held at the Cook County Correctional Facility on $350,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation. King is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We will provide more information as it becomes available.