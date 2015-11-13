No Place to Call Home

DECATUR – For six years, Box City has been exposing students at Millikin University to the struggle associated with being homeless.

Professor Mary Garrison said, "All of us are not really that far from experiencing some kind of tragedy in our lives that could leave us homeless, and I think it is important to have a reality check."

Hundreds of people in Macon County do not know where they will sleep tomorrow and that number is only growing. But involving participation from students and the younger generation hope to raise awareness for those less fortunate.

Millikin University Senior Steven Greathouse said, "I went to Box City my freshman year and met Professor Mary Garrison and some of the members that were involved in human connection services. It was really just an eye opening experience, and I knew and discovered the passion that I had for helping people."

Students will spend the evening outside and walk to the Salvation Army in the morning to help serve breakfast.