Governor Meeting with Top Lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner will meet with Legislative leaders partly in private next week.

The Governor, in a letter to lawmakers late Friday, November 13, proposed a hybrid version of what was first pitched as a public meeting. Instead, the Governor says he will allow Legislative leaders to speak publicly for 10 minutes stating their case and he will speak as well. Then, he says, he will meet behind closed doors in his office with the top leaders from the house and senate to continue with constructive negotiations.

The meeting is scheduled for November 18.

The state has been without a new budget since July first.