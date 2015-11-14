ISP District 10 conducting Special Patrols in November

PESOTUM – Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Captain Louis Kink announces officers across Vermilion, Macon and Champaign Counties will be conducting special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP).

This program involves a combination of increased enforcement and public information designed to raise public awareness and compliance to all traffic laws.

District 10 Troopers will concentrate on speeding, failure to use occupant restraints and other driving offenses as part of their efforts.

Kink reports speeding is a contributing factor in 31 percent of all fatal crashes nationwide. 37 percent of traffic fatalities in Illinois are speed-related.

Safety Belt Enforcement Zones may also be used during the sTEP program.

ISP Officials say every hour an individual dies in the United States as a result of not wearing a seatbelt. Their statistics show half of all people killed in traffic crashes are not properly buckled up.

The sTEP program will be implemented between November 13 and November 29, 2015. The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety.