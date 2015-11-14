Crews respond to Garage Fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Fire Department reports firefighters responded to a working garage fire on Saturday, November 14.

Crews arrived on the scene at 810 William Street at around 12:20 AM. Fire crews reported heavy fire visible from a detached two-car garage. They began working on suppressing the fire immediately.

Responders brought the fire under control at 12:45 AM. The garage sustained heavy damage from the fire. Crews determined the fire was accidental and had started at the rear of the structure.

Nine pieces of Fire / Rescue / EMS equipment and approximately twenty-six emergency response personnel responded to the call.

The Champaign Fire Department advises citizens to never leave a grill unattended.

Grills should be placed well away from the home, deck and out from under eaves or overhanging branches. Statistics show one in every six home structure fires in which grills were involved were caused by something that could catch fire being left too close to the grill.