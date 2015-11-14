Elliott, Buckeyes Run Past Illinois, 28-3

CHAMPAIGN -- The No. 3 Buckeyes wore down Illinois Saturday, rushing for 283 yards - 181 from runningback Ezekiel Elliott - in a 28-3 win.

The Illini trailed just 7-3 late in the first half, before Ohio State QB JT Barrett, back from a 1-game suspension for a drunken driving arrest, marched the Buckeyes down the field to take a 14-3 lead. Barrett finished 15-23 passing with 150 yards. He added 74 rushing yards on 16 carries.

A week after rushing for 382 yards against Purdue, Illinois managed just 20 yards on the ground, and struggled after losing freshman RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to a concussion.

The issues on the ground also affected the air attack, as Wes Lunt was 23-41 (48.9%) with 241 yards.

The Illini (5-5) play Minnesota on the road next week, still seeking one more win for bowl eligibility. Ohio State improved to 10-0.