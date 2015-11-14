Champaign PD Investigating Shootings on Multiple Streets

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department reports officers responded to shootings spanning from incidents on Friday night until late Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting report in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street on Friday, November 13, at 8:57 PM.

Two more incidents were reported on Saturday, November 14. Authorities responded to a report of shots fired near Prospect Avenue and Dennison Drive at 9:45 AM. Multiple reports of additional gunfire were reported in the 400 block of West Vine Street at 11:31 AM.

Champaign Police found a 22-year-old Champaign man shot at the Hickory Street location. He was transferred to the hospital. The victim is believed to have suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV shooting at another vehicle at the Prospect and Dennison shooting. A 33-year-old man was struck by gunfire, and police believe he was being targeted by the occupants of the other vehicle. Officers were able to provide life-saving first aid to the man, who was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

According to the Champaign Police, they suspect the first two incidents (Hickory and Prospect) are related.

A third incident, reported at 11:31 AM on Saturday, involved two people exchanging gunfire with another person on the opposite side of the street. The two individuals (one on foot, the other person from within a vehicle) fired on the individual across the street before all suspects fled. No victims were reported in this incident. Authorities did discover property damage to two nearby vehicles.

Eyewitnesses at the third incident described the three suspects to police.

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old black male wearing dark clothing, seen leaving the scene in a grey passenger vehicle (possibly a Nissan). The second suspect is described as an 18-year-old black male wearing dark clothing. The final suspect is an unidentified person firing from a blue passenger vehicle (similar to a BMW).

Police are uncertain if the third incident is related to the previous two events.

Champaign Police announce they will be increasing police presence in these areas, as well as diligently processing all three scenes.

Anyone with information is highly encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477; or by texting “CCTIP” plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES); or online at www.373tips.com.