Vape Lounge in Champaign Sustains Heavy Fire Damage

CHAMPAIGN – Steam Industries Vape Lounge caught fire early Saturday morning and sustained heavy damage as a result.

The Champaign Fire Department responded to the working fire at the business, located on 304 South Neil Street at 5:01 AM on Saturday, November 14. Crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the business, upon their arrival at the scene.

A second alarm was struck at 5:36 AM, with the fire being brought under control at 6:15 AM.

Thirteen pieces of Fire / Rescue / EMS equipment and approximately thirty-five emergency response personnel responded to the call from Champaign Fire, Urbana Fire and Pro Ambulance. Emergency Services Support Team (ESST) provided refreshments for fire crews, and the Champaign Fire Department provided traffic control.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured in the fire.

The business sustained heavy damage, but the origin and cause of the fire are still unknown as the investigation continues.