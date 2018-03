CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois men's basketball head coach John Groce released the following statement regarding Jaylon Tate's injury:

"We appreciate everyone who has reached out regarding Jaylon's health after his injury in Friday's game. He underwent surgery last night in Champaign to repair an open dislocation in his right little finger, and is currently resting following the procedure. Jaylon plans to attend Sunday's game to support his teammates. We look forward to having him back with us."