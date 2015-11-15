Abandoned House catches fire in Decatur

DECATUR – The Harristown Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in rural Decatur on the evening of Sunday, November 15.

The fire took place in the 5800 block of West Hill Road in Decatur. Officials say the house is abandoned. A neighbor across the street reported the fire to the district. Smoke could be seen from the interstate, and the structure was fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire, and this work caused a closure of Hill Road from the 6000 block to South Joynt Road until further notice. Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

Personnel have not been able to identify a cause at this time. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

We will provide more details on this fire as they become available.