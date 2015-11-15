Illini Bounce Back, Beat NDSU 80-74

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Center Mike Thorne Jr. scored 21 points as Illinois rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to defeat North Dakota State 80-74 on Sunday.

Thorne scored 13 points in the second half, and Illini freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands sparked Illinois on a 9-0 run to get back into the game. Coleman-Lands finished with 15 points. Illinois (1-1) trailed by 14 points in both halves.

Paul Miller scored 19 points to lead North Dakota State (1-1).

North Dakota State trailed for only 17 seconds in the first half and remained in the lead until Thorne converted a 3-point play for a 60-57 advantage for the Illini with 5:39 left as the Illini continued to work the ball inside. It gave the Illini their first lead since scoring the opening basket.