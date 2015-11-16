Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County announces 98th build

SPRINGFIELD - Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County officials say they will kick off its 98th building project on November 17.

Officials say they will host a kick-off event at 501 South Douglas in Springfield at 5:00 p.m. This project will provide a handicapped-accessible home for Springfield resident and Vietnam veteran Marshall Brown. Marshall will pay for his new home through a zero interest, no-profit loan, with the proceeds being used to help build more homes in the area.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting volunteers for this and other building projects. For more information, or to volunteer, call (217) 523-2710 or visit http://www.habitatsangamon.com.