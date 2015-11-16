Central Illinois Foodbank to receive more than 5,000 pounds of pork products

SPRINGFIELD - The Central Illinois Foodbank has announced it is receiving more than 5,000 pounds of pork from the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, and the Illinois Soybean Association.

Officials say the pork donation is part of a larger donation, totaling 55,000 pounds, being made to eight Illinois food banks during November and December. The food will be distributed to nearly 150 organizations throughout central Illinois.

The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes millions of pounds of food to food pantries, soup kitchens, and various projects throughout the area every year. For more information, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.