UPDATED: Body discovered near roadway in Clinton

UPDATE – Clinton authorities have released more information regarding a deceased individual being found near a roadway on Monday, November 16.

Authorities announced at 2:25 PM on November 17 that the investigation has been concluded.

The victim’s autopsy, conducted on Monday afternoon, in McLean County revealed 59-year-old Paul Cox died of a single neck injury sustained as a result of a fall from standing height. This conclusion, coupled with pre-existing medical conditions, have led authorities to conclude no foul play existed in his death.

Chief Ben Lowers, with the Clinton Police Department, says the department appreciates the public’s patience during the investigation and understands their wish to know what happened.

“Any such death of a suspicious nature will be handled in accordance with death investigation protocols and as a criminal investigation until deemed otherwise. There has been nothing to suggest that foul play existed in Mr. Cox’s death and rather was the result of an unfortunate accidental fall,” Lowers said in a statement from Clinton Police.

Chief Lowers also expressed condolences to Cox’s family and friends on behalf of the department.

Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks, but they are expected to have been a factor in the death. The Clinton Police, Dewitt County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services all worked on this investigation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLINTON - The Clinton Police Department says they are investigating the discovery of a body near a roadway Monday morning.

Clinton police say emergency responders were dispatched to the 500 block of East Van Buren Street at about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a person lying face down in the grass near the roadway. Upon arriving, responders discovered that the person, identified as Paul Cox, 59, was dead.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice pronounced Cox dead at 6:48 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for later today in McLean County.

Authorities say the circumstances of this death are under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, DeWitt County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police. We will provide more information as it becomes available.