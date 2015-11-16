CICBC hosting blood drives in Macon County throughout November

DECATUR - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging Macon County residents to donate blood at one of several drives being hosted during November.

We've included a list of times and locations of blood drives below:

November 24 - Decatur

Millikin University Richard Treat University Center

11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

November 28 - Blue Mound

Blue Mound UMC

2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

November 29 - Decatur

gtChurch

9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

If you wish to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card, and have last given blood on or before September 29, 2015. Those with controlled high blood pressure and diabetes may also be eligible to donate.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.