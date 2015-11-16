Springfield police investigate pair of stabbing incidents

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says it is investigating two stabbing incidents that happened on November 14 and November 15.

Springfield police say officers were sent to Lanphier High School at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a fight. According to police, officers learned that four individuals were taken to two hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that all involved individuals were attending a basketball game at the school before the fight broke out, and that the involved individuals are members of rival gangs or groups. Five arrests were made, one adult and four minor.

The minors were either released to their guardians, or taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile facility. All involved face aggravated battery, mob action, and disorderly conduct charges. The adult, identified as Trevon Fonza, 19, faces charges of aggravated battery and mob action.

Authorities say the second incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at White Oaks Mall. Upon arriving to the building for a report of a fight, officers say they discovered there had been stabbing outside of the mall related to an incident that happened in the food court inside the mall.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that eight people were involved, and that all of the individuals had left the area before the officer arrived. Police also say this incident appears to be a part of a feud between two groups or gangs, and that this stabbing does not appear to be related to the Saturday night incident.

Springfield police officers later found the stabbing victim, a 27-year-old, at a local hospital, receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.