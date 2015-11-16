Illinois to suspend accepting Syrian refugees

SPRINGFIELD - According to a news release from Governor Bruce Rauner's office, Rauner has announced that the state of Illinois will temporarily suspend accepting new Syrian refugees.

The news release from Rauner's office states the recent terror attacks in Paris reminds citizens of "the all-too-real security threats facing America," and that Illinois "must find a way to balance our tradition as a state welcoming of refugees while ensuring the safety and security of our citizens."

Rauner also says that they will also consider all available legal options pending a U.S. Department of Homeland Security review of the country's acceptance and security processes.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.