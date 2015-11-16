Decatur Police Department increasing enforcement of seat belt, impaired driving laws

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says it is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and other law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement of seat belt and impaired driving laws during Thanksgiving weekend.

Decatur police say Thanksgiving is the busiest time to travel during the year, and that increase in traffic could lead to more crashes. Officials say during Thanksgiving weekend in 2013, 58 percent of individuals killed in fatal crashes were not wearing seat belts.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 12,500 lives were saved in 2013 due to seat belt usage. For more information about this initiative, visit www.buckleupillinois.org.