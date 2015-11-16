HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital hosting 10th annual Radiothon

SPRINGFIELD - HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital officials say the tenth annual "Cares for Kids" Radiothon will take place on November 19 and November 20.

From 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on both days, citizens will be able to tune in to WDBR FM 103.7 or The Wolf FM 101.9 to listen to inspirational stories from children and families who have received care at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital. Additionally, the public is invited to stop by the hospital or call (217) 544-5437 if they wish to make a donation.

In the last nine years, more than $859,000 has been raised for the hospital, and this year officials are aiming for $141,000 more to reach $1 million in 10 years. All money raised during this event will benefit local pediatric programs at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit http://www.cmnspringfield.org/cmn/home.aspx.