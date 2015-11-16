Champaign Police Investigating Parking Lot Shooting

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department reports officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Valley Road on Monday, November 16.

Authorities were dispatched at 3:40 AM. Preliminary reports suggest a spillover of individuals were standing around in a parking lot after a nearby apartment party reached capacity to receive any additional people.

Witnesses reported to police that a fight had broken out, leading to two people exchanging multiple rounds of gunfire in the parking lot. They also say a 22-year-old Champaign man was struck by gunfire. He was then transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury before officers arrived.

Another firearm round went through a neighbor’s window, and another went through an uninvolved vehicle.

Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement from the department that officers are working to address the “senseless and unfortunate” incidents of gunfire.

Authorities are reviewing individual events and collaborating with other sectors of law enforcement and community agencies, but Cobb stresses they need everyone’s help to keep the community safe.

Champaign Police say they received little cooperation from many of the witnesses present, so they urge potential witnesses to call the police or Crime Stoppers with any information related to the incident.

Citizens can contact the Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at calling 217-373-8477; texting “CCTIP” plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES); or online at www.373tips.com.