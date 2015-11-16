1 dead in fatal head-on crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY - Illinois State Police say they're on the scene of a fatal crash approximately one mile south of Arcola.

ISP officials say the crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at Douglas County Road 100 North at about 12:25 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a Pontiac Grand Am was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound Freightliner truck head-on.

Authorities say the driver of the Grand Am was pronounced dead at the scene. Douglas County Coroner Joseph Victor identified the driver as Caleb Rakestraw, 21. Any injuries suffered by the driver of the Freightliner are unknown at this time.

Lanes blocked by this crash have been reopened. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.