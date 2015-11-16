Don't Panic About a Turkey Shortage

NATIONAL – Don't worry about a turkey shortage this Thanksgiving. Stories from food banks and a shortage because of the avian flu outbreak have scared some people.

The avian flu outbreak happened back in the months of April and May. Seven million turkeys were lost as a result. The turkey industry says while it affected a few individual producers in some states, it was really only 3-percent of the turkey population nationwide.

Additionally, the frozen turkey consumers are likely buying were frozen fresh from the farm back in March, a month before the avian flu outbreak.

Now, just because you can get a turkey, doesn't mean you won't pay more. The USDA still predicts that because of the outbreak, turkey prices might jump as much as 20-percent this Thanksgiving.