Marine Bank in Springfield Victim of Armed Robbery

SPRINGFIELD – Deputy Chief Dan Mounce, of the Springfield Police Department, says officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Marine Bank on Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North 4th Street at 9:50 AM on November 16. Responding authorities learned a white male wearing a mask displayed a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

The robber received an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot, possibly northbound, from the scene. Officers were not able to locate the suspect in the area.

Witnesses describe the suspect as being 5’6’’ with brown hair. He was wearing a black coat with gray trim along the zippers and pockets, a design or lettering on the left chest and sleeves, as well as a red hooded sweatshirt underneath the coat, blue jeans and dark colored shoes at the time of the robbery.

Residents with information are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.