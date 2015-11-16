STM's Tori McCoy Commits to Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN -- The top high school girl's basketball player in Champaign will not, as many had hoped, stay in town for college.

Tori McCoy, the 6-foot-4 star from St. Thomas More High School, verbally committed to Ohio State in a ceremony at the school on Monday.

The senior had an offer from Illinois, as well as Baylor, Tennessee, Marquette, and South Carolina. At the ceremony, she had two hats on the table -- Ohio State's and South Carolina's. She visited the Gamecocks this past weekend.

McCoy is the 10th-ranked prospect in the country, and the nation's 4th-ranked forward, according to the HoopsGurlz 2016 class rankings.

McCoy missed most of her junior season with a torn ACL. As a sophomore, she averaged 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, leading St. Thomas More to a 2A state championship.

The Sabers begins their 2015-2016 season this Friday, when they host MacArthur High School.