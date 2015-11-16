Game Time Set for Illinois-Northwestern at Soldier Field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The Big Ten Conference has announced times and television information for the weekend of Nov. 27-28. The Fighting Illini game against Northwestern at Soldier Field is set for 2:30 pm CT and will be televised by ESPN2 or ESPNU (network to be determined after No. 21 games).

The Fighting Illini return to historic Soldier Field in 2015 for the Dynegy Windy City Series, hosting in-state rival Northwestern at the home of the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season. This year's Soldier Field game is the first of a three-game series at the historic venue, which will see the Fighting Illini and Wildcats match up in Chicago in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Illinois hosted Washington at Soldier Field in 2013, falling 34-24. The last time Illinois and Northwestern played in Chicago was a 48-27 Illini rout at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs.