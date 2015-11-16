A Strike Against Bowling Alley Profits

Decatur – While business owners jammed the city council chambers Monday evening the owner of a Decatur bowling alley warned increased liquor license fees and video gaming fees were going to hurt his business.

“More expenses are just going to kill us. I mean I know myself I’m already on the line,” Spare Time Lanes owner Gary Haines told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “The restaurant and bar here we’re struggling like most other people are in Decatur. We’re on a paper thin margin.”

The city council is considering raising liquor license fees from $2,000 a year to $5,000 a year. Fees on individual video gaming machines would jump from $25 a year to $750.”

“We’re not rolling in the bucks. We’re not making a lot of money,” Haines stated. “I know very, very few bar and restaurant owners that are really doing exceptionally well.”

The council chambers were so full some members of the public had to be turned away.