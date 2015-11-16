Smokers: Free COPD event and screenings at DMH Tuesday

DECATUR – Tuesday, November 17, is COPD Awareness Day – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease caused primarily by smoking.

Decatur Memorial Hospital wants smokers to know the symptoms and how to be screened. DMH is offering a free screening on Tuesday from 5 – 7 PM at the hospital’s Classroom A.

Pulmonologists from the DMH Medical Group will be on hand to answer personal questions.

The free screenings will measure spirometry, pulse oxygen level, blood pressure and alpha-1 antitrypsin. Smokers can learn about the different smoking cessation options (many covered by health insurance), demonstrate proper inhaler techniques, pulmonary rehabilitation, sleep apnea, infection control, diabetes, palliative care and home oxygen.

Flu shots will also be available for $25, and you can enter a drawing for a free DMH lung cancer screening.

Thursday is the American Cancer Society's "Great American Smoke-out," where smokers are challenged to quit smoking for one day or dramatically cut down while measuring their symptoms and learning more about how to quit.

On Thursday, November 19, WAND's Marianne Manko will also have a special report about why it's so difficult for many smokers to quit.

The American Lung Association will offer advice on the many different avenues smokers to can take on their way to a smoke-free life. To register for Tuesday's COPD Awareness event contact DMH at (217) 876-3607.