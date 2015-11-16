Decatur City Council votes on gas tax and fees

DECATUR – The Decatur City council voted to table a proposed 5-cent gas tax and a large increase in video gaming machine fees for business owners.

A packed council chambers saw numerous business owners speak out against a proposed increase in liquor license fees from $2,000 per year to $5,000. The council voted down the proposal.

A new licensing fee for video gaming machines was tabled until a later date for further discussion. The proposal would have a fee of $750 dollars per terminal.

City leaders are looking at options for more revenue for road repair and neighborhood improvements.

One small business owner says he is barely keeping his head above water with expenses... and added fees could put him out of business.