Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast planned Tuesday

Members of different faiths are gathering Tuesday morning at the Hilton Springfield for the annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast.

The event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. is meant to “make the community stronger by allowing people of various beliefs to develop mutual appreciation for each other,” organizers said.

The breakfast includes opening prayers from Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Hindu children. They keynote speaker is Judith Roberts, Racial Justice Program Director for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. WAND’s Marianne Manko will emcee the event.