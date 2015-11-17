Morgan County launches new 911 texting service

JACKSONVILLE - Morgan County residents now have a new way to contact emergency 911 services.

Morgan County 911 Director Phil McCarty says a new text service is available for residents. The new service, titled "911TEXT," can be used by any AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, or TMobile cell phone user anywhere in Morgan County. However, users must use cellular data, and not WiFi, when using this service.

McCarty says the service does not replace voice calling, but will benefit any citizens who cannot talk or are deaf. Users will be able to contact operators by texting "911" and explaining what their emergency is.

The service will be available starting November 17, 2015.