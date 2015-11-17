Millikin University holding candlelight vigil to honor Paris attack victims

DECATUR - Millikin University officials say they are hosting a candlelight vigil on November 17 in honor of the victims of the recent attacks in Paris, France.

The vigil will be held in the Lower Richards Treat University Center at 5:30 p.m., and is organized through Millikin's Center for International Education. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Center for International Education, visit https://www.millikin.edu/cie.