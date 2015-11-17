Families encouraged to participate in Family Reading Night

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging families across the state to participate in this year's Family Reading Night on November 19.

The theme for this year is "Camp Out with a Good Book!" White says the night was created to urge families to turn off televisions, computers, and other electronic devices, and spend time together while reading.

Family Reading Night has been sponsored by the Secretary of State's Office for 24 years. For more information, visit http://illinoiscenterforthebook.org/frn.html.