Ronald McDonald House Charities to offer scholarships

SPRINGFIELD - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois officials have announced that they will begin offering local high school seniors an opportunity to earn one of 12 scholarships.

Officials say the program will distribute a dozen scholarships worth $2,000 each to seniors who display involvement in their community and educational excellence. Since 1985, more than $59 million has been distributed to more than 31,000 students throughout the country.

Seniors who wish to apply must have at least a 2.7 grade point average and live within the following 29-county region: Adams, Brown, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, Dewitt, Douglas, Effingham, Ford, Fulton, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion, and Woodford counties.

The deadline to apply is January 20, 2016. For more information, visit www.rmhc-centralillinois.org.