Law enforcement agencies participating in drill at Exelon Nuclear Power Station

DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office has announced that it will participate in a counter-terrorism drill at the Exelon Nuclear Power Station in Clinton on November 18.

DeWitt County authorities will be joined by members of the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Macon County E.M.A., as well as other federal, state, and local agencies. According to DeWitt Sheriff Jered Shofner, the drill has been planned for nearly a year, and that residents may see several emergency vehicles and hear unusual police radio traffic during the drill.

If you have any questions about this drill, you are asked to call (217) 935-9507 during regular business hours or email sheriffshofner@dewittcountyill.com.