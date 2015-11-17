Danville police investigate bank robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department says it is investigating a bank robbery that took place during the morning hours of November 17.

Authorities say Danville police officers were dispatched to First Midwest Bank on North Vermilion at about 10:00 a.m. after receiving an alarm indicating a robbery was in progress. Upon arriving, officers learned that an individual entered the bank, demanded money from a teller, and was given an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the building.

Danville police say the suspect is described as a black male, standing about 6'0", wearing a black-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans. Police also say the suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not display one, and that no injuries were reported. We have included still images of surveillance video that police say shows the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.