Thanksgiving Travel to be Crowded

NATIONAL – Auto Group AAA released its annual Thanksgiving travel outlook.

With low gas prices, expect there to be a lot of travelers with you on the road.

And don't forget about flying. Airports too, are expected to be packed. Marshall Doney, President and CEO of AAA, projects it will be the busiest travel in years.

The company projects 46.9 million holiday travelers this Thanksgiving. That's the most travelers since 2007, and it also marks the seventh consecutive year of travel growth for this holiday.