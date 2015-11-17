APL hosting Adoption Events for November 21 and 22

SPRINGFIELD – The Animal Protective League (APL) announce they will be holding pet adoptions at a variety of local businesses the weekend of November 21 – 22.

APL is a non-profit organization committed to caring for sick, injured, abused and abandoned dogs and cats and finding the best possible permanent homes for them. Aside from these adoptions, they also offer humane education programs and low cost spaying and neutering clinics.

Adoptable cats and dogs will be available on Saturday, November 21 from 10 AM – 1 PM at Lowes, located at 2560 North Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. Additional cats will also be present from 11 AM – 2 PM at The Villas of Holly Brooke, located at 8205 East Walnut in Chatham.

Another adoption event with cats will take place on Sunday, November 22, from 11 AM – 3 PM at PetSmart, located at 3183 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield.

The Springfield shelter is also open daily from 12 – 5 PM. It is located at 1001 Taintor Road across from the Illinois State Fairgrounds. All animals presented by APL for adoption have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received all their vaccinations.