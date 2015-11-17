Bell's Jewelry Closing

Decatur – Bell’s Jewelry will close its doors after 68 years in business.

“Retail has changed a lot,” owner Doug Bell told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “My wife and I are still pretty healthy. There’s some things we’d like to do.”

Bell’s opened for business in Nokomis in 1947. The Bell family eventually had stores in Hillsboro, Taylorville and the downtown Decatur location which opened in 1992.

“At one time we had four stores. This store was always the premium location,” Doug Bell stated about the Decatur location.

A going out of business sale will start Wednesday evening from 4pm-8pm. It will continue through the weekend. The store will be open on Sunday from 1pm-5pm. Bell says he will keep the store open through December or until all of the merchandise is sold.

The Bell’s Jewelry space at 112 East Prairie Street won’t be empty for long. The Brass horn, which is next door, is expected to expand into that space.