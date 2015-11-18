Millikin University President Responds to Governor's Stance on Refugees

The President of Millikin University says he is against Governor Rauner’s plans, not to allow Syrian refugees into the state.



Patrick White says, “I can understand people's fears but we have to realize even of the known bombers and terrors who were involved with this terrible tragedy 4 of them were French. Keeping people who are French will not solve the issue."



The governor joined 31 other governors, who oppose accepting new Syrian refugees. Only six governors say they will accept the refugees, while 13 remain undecided. Since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001...15-hundred Syrian refugees have been accepted into America.