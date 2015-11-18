Tamara Damante is two-time Emmy Award winning anchor and reporter.

Her on-air career started at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, where she produced and anchored "Good Morning Wyoming" and the K2 News at Noon. She'll never forget shoveling snow and arriving to work at 3:30am, to find a wild buck welcoming her in the station parking lot. After spending two years in Casper, she was hired by KESQ News Channel 3 in Palm Springs, as a morning anchor and reporter. She quickly was promoted to the evening anchor slot, where she spent the next 8 years. She had a chance to cover a number of historic events including, LIVE coverage on the arrival of President George W. Bush on Air Force One, to the Palm Springs International Airport. She also anchored LIVE coverage on the funeral of former President Gerald Ford and reported LIVE outside the funeral of former First Lady, Betty Ford, in Rancho Mirage. Tamara is also known for her Emmy-nominated red carpet coverage of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she interviewed Hollywood's A-listers. Her most memorable moments include being twirled on the red carpet by one of her favorites, John Travolta, interviewing Clint Eastwood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dustin Hoffman, Brad Pitt and George Clooney. She also held exclusive interviews with Hollywood legends Robert Wagner, and Kirk Douglas, over the years. Tamara comes to WAND, after working as the main evening anchor at Action News Now, in the Chico/Redding market, in Northern California.

She is most proud of reporting on and ultimately exposing the truth behind Tala Enterprises, a garment manufacturing company whose owner failed to pay her employees. A week after Tamara's report, the company shut down and other companies came forward, to offer the jilted employees new and profitable jobs. The opportunity to report on stories like these, that make a positive difference in peoples' lives, is what Tamara loves best about being a journalist.

Tamara graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Theatre Arts. While in college, she worked for the San Diego Sports Arena, on a sports magazine program called "Gulls in Flight." Tamara reported on the lives of the hockey players and their wives. She also interned at KGTV-TV in San Diego. After graduating from college, KGTV-TV hired Tamara as a producer and she spent the next year writing and producing family, health and financial segments.

Now, Tamara is happy to call Central Illinois her home.