CWLP responds to overnight power outages

SPRINGFIELD - City Water, Light and Power officials say several hundred customers were affected by power outages caused by high winds on November 17 and 18.

CWLP officials say crews were working during the evening and overnight hours to restore power to approximately 1,700 homes in Springfield. As of 7:00 a.m., the number of customers affected had been reduced to about 100 in scattered areas.

Residents are advised to consider downed wires to be carrying electricity, and to not attempt to clear a tree from a wire on your own. To report an outage or a downed wire, call (217) 789-2121.